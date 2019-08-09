NFL preseason Week 1 takeaways: Baker Mayfield, Browns off to picture perfect start

Last week's Hall of Fame game was a taste, but this week marks the full return of football, albeit of the preseason variety. Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns started hot, as did both young quarterbacks playing for the New York Giants and New York Jets.

All that and more in the biggest takeaways and fantasy football nuggets of the preseason's opening week from NFL Nation:

The Colts don't have a timetable on when Andrew Luck (calf) will return to practice, but they're working under the impression that the quarterback will be ready for the start of the regular season. Until that happens, though, Jacoby Brissett will remain the starting QB. The offense had no success with Brissett on the field for the first three series on Thursday. The Colts totaled just 22 yards with only one first down while Brissett was in the game. He continues to have his passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage and finished 2-of-5 for 21 yards. The Colts are expected to give their next update on Luck's health once the team returns to practice Saturday. -- Mike Wells

The Bills' top-two picks in the past draft acquitted themselves well. Ed Oliver held his own against All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, while Cody Ford was used at both right guard and right tackle throughout Buffalo's first few series. Josh Allen (6-for-11, 66 yards) showed the restraint the Bills need him to develop, but still took four shots downfield -- completing one. Buffalo's defensive depth looked strong, albeit against a heavily-depleted Colts offense, and Devin Singletary (27 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards) might be a PPR star in the making. The Bills' offensive line, while improved on paper, still needs to gel as it battles through injuries. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

play 1:18 Jones zings 1st NFL TD, perfect on opening drive Daniel Jones finds Bennie Fowler in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, completing a 5-for-5 drive.

It was only one series, but QB Sam Darnold displayed the traits that make you believe he can be a franchise quarterback. He moved well in the pocket, buying time and finding his second and third reads -- which he did so well at the end of his rookie season. Darnold (4-for-5, 68 yards, one TD) almost threw an interception on his first pass, but he rebounded nicely. This was an encouraging start for Adam Gase's offense, which didn't have its two most accomplished players -- running back Le'Veon Bell and center Ryan Kalil. -- Rich Cimini

Daniel Jones looks like the real deal. OK, it was only the first preseason game. It was only one drive that he was on the field. It doesn't matter. What he did -- 5-for-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown -- in his only drive was impressive. Jones made some throws into tight windows and didn't flinch under the spotlight in his first foray into a live NFL game environment. -- Jordan Raanan

The Redskins' quarterback competition remained in neutral. Colt McCoy didn't play, but he also didn't lose any ground. Dwayne Haskins showed that he's not ready to be a Week 1 starter -- which the team already knew. Case Keenum, playing with mostly backups -- three-fifths of the starting line sat -- did not distinguish himself. He completed 4 of 9 passes, with 46 of his 60 yards on one touchdown completion. Keenum didn't always have much time because of the offensive line, so it's hard to accurately judge, but he didn't separate himself from the pack. Keenum still is learning the offense; he'll need a stronger showing in subsequent weeks to earn the job. -- John Keim

Baker Mayfield played only one series, but what a series it was for the second-year quarterback. Utilizing a hurry-up, no-huddle tempo, Mayfield took the Browns 89 yards down the field in in only 2 minutes, 13 seconds, completing 5 of 6 passes and capping the breakneck drive with a 21-yard touchdown strike to Rashard Higgins. Mayfield did it without Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, too, as both star receivers sat out. Mayfield looked rather comfortable operating out of tempo, which he played in almost exclusively at Oklahoma. In Beckham, Landry and Higgins, Mayfield has the weapons. A consistently aggressive, hurry-up component could make he and the Cleveland attack all the more, well, dangerous. -- Jake Trotter

play 0:23 Harry beats defender for 25-yard catch N'Keal Harry makes an impact in his first game in a Patriots uniform, getting up for a two-handed grab from Brian Hoyer.

First-round pick N'Keal Harry, who surprisingly played after appearing to tweak something in his right leg on Tuesday, made two excellent catches before limping off and getting looked at by the athletic training and medical staff. Harry didn't return. Both catches reflected how his size (6-3, 225) and physicality could help the Patriots this season, as fellow wide receiver Maurice Harris has compared Harry's body type to former NFL great Anquan Boldin. But Harry's injury status bears watching. It is commendable that he wanted to play through injury in the preseason opener, although now the decision could sideline him if the injury lingers. -- Mike Reiss

The good news for the Lions is it can't get much worse. It's preseason. Most starters didn't play. But make no mistake about it, the Patriots' 31-3 annihilation of the Lions raised serious concerns about the depth of the roster and might be rough enough that general manager Bob Quinn should at least look at the waiver wire. Backup tackles Tyrell Crosby and Andrew Donnal struggled all night long against whoever the Patriots lined up against them. Combined the offensive line allowed nine sacks -- a number higher than the seven passes Detroit quarterbacks completed. The secondary was routinely beaten on routes by New England's receivers. And the backup quarterback situation could be worrisome. -- Michael Rothstein

play 1:16 Rosen up and down in debut with Dolphins In his first appearance with the Dolphins, Josh Rosen goes 13-for-20, throwing for 191 yards with an interception.

Wide receiver Russell Gage continues to show up. He's making tough catches down the field and running sharp routes, as he showed in Miami. He's displayed great hands, even making grabs out of bounds. Why is this important? Well, Gage is playing the same role star Julio Jones would be playing, but Jones is rehabbing a foot injury and awaiting a new contract. Jones won't play in the preseason. And if the contract doesn't get resolved by Sept. 8, there's a chance Jones won't be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the opener. Gage has to be ready to contribute. Even if Jones is back on the field for the regular season, as the Falcons expect, having another capable target such as Gage would be a nice asset. -- Vaughn McClure

Josh Rosen is showing continued progress in his bid to hunt down Ryan Fitzpatrick and win the Dolphins starting quarterback job. We saw (mostly) good Rosen on Thursday as he overcame poor protection to lead a few strong drives down the field. He finished 13-of-20 for 191 yards and a bad interception. But he gets a thumbs up for making enough flashes out of his six drives in the second and third quarter. Fitzpatrick got the start and looked OK in limited action (two drives, 2-of-5, 20 yards). Rosen's day adds even more intrigue to a tightening Dolphins QB battle. -- Cameron Wolfe

play 0:29 Burns tallies 2 sacks in 1st NFL game Panthers rookie Brian Burns comes up with two sacks against Bears' quarterback Chase Daniel in his first NFL game.

First-round draft pick Brian Burns was impressive. The Panthers selected the former Florida State edge rusher with the 16th pick to shore up a defense that finished 27th in the league in sacks last season. Burns continued to show his effectiveness as a speed pass-rusher against Chicago with two sacks. He used a nice spin move and speed to get his first and his speed to get his second. Marquis Haynes also had two sacks as the Panthers debuted their 3-4 base defense. -- David Newton

Since Bears coach Matt Nagy opted to rest most of the starters (the ones that did play saw only brief action), the attention at Solider Field focused on, you guessed it, the kicker battle. The night belonged to Elliott Fry, who whipped the crowd into a frenzy when he hit from 43-yards -- the same exact distance and direction as Cody Parkey's double-doink miss in the playoff loss to Philadelphia. Fry also made his lone PAT attempt. On the other hand, Eddy Pineiro had an uneven Bears preseason debut, sailing a 48-yard attempt wide left before connecting on a 23-yard chip shot. -- Jeff Dickerson

Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sharp in his debut with the Titans. He ended the day having completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Tannehill's best throws came on a crisp pass to Kalif Raymond on a post route for a 19-yard gain and a perfectly placed drop shot to Anthony Firkser on a seam route. He could have added a third touchdown but he underthrew Taywan Taylor who dropped the pass in the end zone after slowing down. The Titans wanted to upgrade their backup quarterback position. Judging from Tannehill's debut, they have accomplished their mission. -- Turron Davenport

The injury to Nate Sudfeld's non-throwing wrist puts the Eagles quarterback situation behind Carson Wentz in a state of flux. Sudfeld, the former sixth-round pick out of Indiana, was in line to replace Nick Foles as the No. 2 QB but left the field wearing an air cast. That backup post has proven vital for Philly over the last two years and remains important given Wentz's injury history. If Sudfeld is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for the Eagles to add competition to a quarterback room that also includes Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson. -- Tim McManus

play 0:16 Jackson zips 10-yard TD to Snead Lamar Jackson concludes his preseason reps with a 10-yard touchdown to Willie Snead IV in the first quarter.

Three of the Jaguars' top five draft picks did not play because of injuries, but the two that did were certainly impressive. Defensive end Josh Allen, the team's first-round pick, beat the block of tight end Nick Boyle to tackle running back Gus Edwards for a 2-yard loss on his first NFL snap. He also got a pressure on QB Lamar Jackson before being taken out. It was good to see him flash in his limited playing time. Running back Ryquell Armstead (fourth round) ran hard but showed a little elusiveness, too, with a nifty move to avoid an unblocked linebacker in the backfield. Armstead's numbers weren't great (eight carries for 22 yards) but it was the way he ran -- physical, breaking some tackles -- that's encouraging. The Jaguars are hoping that Armstead (who left the game and was evaluated for a concussion) can become the primary backup to Leonard Fournette. -- Mike DiRocco

Lamar Jackson carried the momentum from a strong training camp into Thursday's preseason opener. Relying on his arm and not his legs, Jackson completed 4-of-6 passes (66.7 percent) for 59 yards and one touchdown while attempting no runs. His best throw came when he hit Chris Moore for 30 yards along the sideline. It's the type of pass that Jackson sometimes overthrew last season. In leading Baltimore to scores on two of his three series, Jackson put together a performance that showed how much he's in command of the offense. "Lamar was calm, collected, poised and had great leadership out there," offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "Just directing the offense, he knows what to do. He has full confidence in himself and in our teammates." -- Jamison Hensley

The Texans didn't make it out of their preseason opener unscathed. Slot receiver Keke Coutee had to be helped off the field in Green Bay after he was tackled to the ground during the second quarter after catching a pass. The 2018 fourth-round pick immediately grabbed his leg and did not return to the game. After he left the game, Coutee tweeted and then deleted, "Minor setback, nothing major." Coutee showed flashes of excellence last season but missed all but six games due to injuries to both of his hamstrings. Earlier in the week, receiver DeAndre Hopkins called Coutee "one of the most improved players on this offense," and quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's noticed that the slot receiver has learned how to read defenses and "do exactly what the offense has been wanting him to do." -- Sarah Barshop

A total of 26 players sat out on Thursday night; 16 of them were probable starters, so there wasn't much to evaluate at the top of the roster. But if you're looking for something positive, there's this: Two things the Packers didn't do last season -- take the ball away and make plays on special teams -- went their way on Thursday night. They came up with two first-half interceptions (one by rookie sixth-round pick Ka'Dar Hollman and another by second-year pro Chandon Sullivan) and a special teams touchdown when Equanimeous St. Brown recovered muffed punt in the end zone. DeShone Kizer quarterbacked the Packers in the first half with decent numbers -- 8-of-13 for 102 yards and a touchdown -- but at this point there's not much difference between Kizer and third-stringer Tim Boyle (who threw two touchdown passes). -- Rob Demovsky