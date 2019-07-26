Best of Monday at NFL training camps: Breaking bikes and naming rights

Ryan Clark expects Ezekiel Elliott to cave and show up to Cowboys camp because Jerry Jones can afford to wait. (1:18)

Several joint practice took place across the NFL on Monday, including one in Wisconsin with Green Bay playing host to Houston. The Texans got in on the Packers' tradition of riding children's bikes from the locker room to the practice field. It's all fun and games until a bike frame for a boy has to hold up to J.J. Watt's frame.

There's also a new stadium name to know in Las Vegas.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

J.J. Watt's ride breaks down

Before the Texans and Packers held a joint practice on Monday, J.J. Watt finally got to participate in the Green Bay tradition of players riding a kid's bike to practice, something the Wisconsin native said was "a dream he had as a kid."

And then he broke the bike.

"The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off," the Houston defensive end said. "We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that."

More:

Best videos

The play of camp so far. Watch John Dorsey throw his hands in the air in the background. Willies has been 🔥 https://t.co/XdbxOPFREn — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 5, 2019

Another day, another Josh Rosen to Preston Williams TD. Next step is to see it in the preseason. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 5, 2019

Best photos

Geron Christian's 9 month old son doesn't quite fit into his shoulder pads. pic.twitter.com/RNM01qjWBm — John Keim (@john_keim) August 5, 2019

R E U N I O N pic.twitter.com/Iadt95lLDf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 5, 2019

Quotes of the day

"If you had asked me who has turned the corner as far as coaching and believing in the system, I think Mackensie would be the No. 1 guy from where he started. Which wasn't the best. But he's done an excellent job. He's taken extra reps, I've seen him coaching the young guys. It's way different. I'm proud of him." Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on CB Mackensie Alexander

"I don't think so, as you well know being a wide receiver, (it's) a bunch of divas in there at times. Hopefully it's just a rare episode; if it continues, then it's problem." Broncos coach Vic Fangio on the fight between WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton

Best of the rest from across the league

Kendrick Norton is here in green Dolphins gear and orange shoes watching practice today. It's the first time we've seen him here since he had his left arm amputated in a July 4 car crash. Good to see him out here. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 5, 2019