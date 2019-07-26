        <
        >

          Best of Monday at NFL training camps: Breaking bikes and naming rights

          play
          Clark confident Zeke caves before Cowboys (1:18)

          Ryan Clark expects Ezekiel Elliott to cave and show up to Cowboys camp because Jerry Jones can afford to wait. (1:18)

          Jul 26, 2019
          • ESPN.com

          Several joint practice took place across the NFL on Monday, including one in Wisconsin with Green Bay playing host to Houston. The Texans got in on the Packers' tradition of riding children's bikes from the locker room to the practice field. It's all fun and games until a bike frame for a boy has to hold up to J.J. Watt's frame.

          There's also a new stadium name to know in Las Vegas.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

          Jump to the best of Monday: Photos | Videos | Quotes

          Top news of the day

          J.J. Watt's ride breaks down

          Before the Texans and Packers held a joint practice on Monday, J.J. Watt finally got to participate in the Green Bay tradition of players riding a kid's bike to practice, something the Wisconsin native said was "a dream he had as a kid."

          And then he broke the bike.

          "The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off," the Houston defensive end said. "We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that."

          More:

          Best videos

          View this post on Instagram

          gimme that. @marvinjonesjr

          A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on

          Best photos

          Quotes of the day

          "If you had asked me who has turned the corner as far as coaching and believing in the system, I think Mackensie would be the No. 1 guy from where he started. Which wasn't the best. But he's done an excellent job. He's taken extra reps, I've seen him coaching the young guys. It's way different. I'm proud of him." Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on CB Mackensie Alexander
          "I don't think so, as you well know being a wide receiver, (it's) a bunch of divas in there at times. Hopefully it's just a rare episode; if it continues, then it's problem." Broncos coach Vic Fangio on the fight between WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton

          Best of the rest from across the league

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh is out with a shoulder injury suffered during Saturday's scrimmage. He should be out a couple of weeks, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Pugh is rehabbing the shoulder for now.

          Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices