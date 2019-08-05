Bucs LB David (meniscus) likely OK for Week 1

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David, one of Tampa Bay's top players on defense, suffered a torn meniscus, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

A source told ESPN that David underwent arthroscopic surgery on the injury Sunday. The team doesn't believe the injury will affect him during the regular season.

"We're gonna hold him out for a while. Nothing serious," Arians said. "He'll be ready to go soon."

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David is sidelined with a torn meniscus. Jenna Laine/ESPN

David had missed three days of practice. Deone Bucannon, who previously played in Todd Bowles' defense in Arizona, has been getting the majority of first-team reps in David's absence next to rookie Devin White.

"He's a tremendous leader, a tremendous player," Bucannon said of David. "I've already learned so much from him and will continue to do so. I just want him to get back on the field as soon as possible."