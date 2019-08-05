Watt gives GB tradition spin, but ruins kid's bike

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Before the Texans and Packers held a joint practice on Monday, J.J. Watt finally got to participate in the Green Bay tradition of players riding a kid's bike to practice, something he said was "a dream he had as a kid."

And then he broke the bike.

"The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off," the Houston defensive end said. "We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that."

Watt said he chose the first kid in line, even though he was wearing a Packers jersey.

"I mean, I can't walk past a kid," Watt said. "That's hard. He had a [Aaron] Rodgers jersey on, which is fine. I respect it. I support loyalty. The welcome and reception I've gotten since I got back here. To see people wearing my jersey, it's pretty crazy."

Watt later upgraded his bike to a larger model to finish off the ride.

"It's one of the coolest traditions," said Watt, a Wisconsin native. "Growing up here, I know how special it is to get to interact with a player from the Green Bay Packers. For them to have that tradition, where kids get to be up close and personal with their favorite players and they get to old their helmet.

"I mean, that's what it's all about. Those are the memories that those kids are going to have for a lifetime. For me to be able to participate in it as a player was cool."