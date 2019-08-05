Colts claim RB Foreman off waivers from Texans

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts claimed former Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman off waivers on Monday.

Houston released Foreman, a third-round pick by the Texans in 2017, on Sunday because the team felt he needed a new start and a chance to grow up, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Foreman tore his Achilles in November 2017 and played only one game last season after spending most of it on the physically unable to perform list.

Foreman had 85 carries for 326 yards and two touchdowns in 11 career games with the Texans.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard consistently keeps the door open to adding players. Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are the top three running backs on the Colts' depth chart. Running back Spencer Ware, with whom Ballard has ties from their time with the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 2.

To make room for Foreman on the roster, the Colts waived running back Keith Ford.