Seahawks' Wagner to take 'break' after procedure

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is "going to get a little break here just to get right" after having "a little procedure done."

Carroll spoke in vague terms and didn't even specify which body part Wagner had treated, only saying it was on his lower body. He gave a few hints suggesting it was either similar to or the same anti-inflammatory treatment -- Regenokine -- that several Seahawks have had over the last two years.

Wagner played in the team's scrimmage Saturday and watched Monday's practice from the sideline. The team was off Sunday. Asked why Wagner had the procedure now, Carroll mentioned that he will have had two weeks between the procedure and Seattle's second preseason game, implying Wagner could potentially play Sunday, Aug. 18, at Minnesota. Carroll said Wagner "could likely" play at some point in the preseason.

Wagner signed a three-year, $54 million extension early in training camp, making him the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on a deal he negotiated himself.

"He's had the procedure before," Carroll said. "It's not his first time. I don't even know how to -- the reason I'm not telling what it is is because I don't know what it is, OK? I would tell you if I knew. He's done it a couple times before. It's been successful for him and it's helped him out over the years so it just felt like it was time to do it ..."

The Seahawks are also trying to determine if tight end Ed Dickson needs knee surgery. Carroll said the surgery would keep him out between four and six weeks at most, though no decision has been made. The Seahawks have already taken some hits to their depth at tight end with injuries to Tyrone Swoopes and undrafted rookie Justin Johnson, which led to both being waived over the weekend. Former Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister didn't practice Monday with a groin injury.

"It's very minor, but we've got to figure out exactly how to get this done and the timing of it and all," Carroll said of Dickson's injury.

With Wagner and rookie Cody Barton (groin) sidelined Monday, Austin Calitro worked at middle linebacker. Shaquem Griffin was at strongside linebacker with Mychal Kendricks absent. Carroll said of Kendricks' absence: "Mike's got a business thing he's working on, gotta take care of" without specifying any further.

Rookie receiver DK Metcalf only took part in individual drills Monday after sitting out of the scrimmage with what Carroll called a minor oblique strain. Carroll said it appears as though Metcalf will be available for the team's preseason opener Thursday against the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who has been able to practice despite being suspended for the first six games, was absent Monday for what Carroll said was a family matter.