Sources: Crabtree, Cardinals can't agree to terms

After working out for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, free-agent receiver Michael Crabtree received an offer from the club, but the two sides could not agree to terms, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crabtree, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens in February after one disappointing season with the club, remains a free agent and is looking for a new team.

Crabtree, 31, made 54 catches -- his fewest in a full season since his 2009 rookie year -- for 607 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also led the NFL with eight dropped passes last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Baltimore signed Crabtree to a three-year, $21 million deal last March, hoping he would make tough, contested catches. But Crabtree struggled catching the ball all season and dropped a potential winning touchdown pass in the final minute of regulation in a 12-9 overtime loss in Cleveland.

Crabtree, the 10th overall pick in the 2009 draft, played his first nine seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. His 28 touchdown catches are the seventh most in the NFL since 2015, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

