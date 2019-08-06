Source: Zeke won't play for Dallas without deal

Ryan Clark expects Ezekiel Elliott to cave and show up to Cowboys camp because Jerry Jones can afford to wait. (1:18)

Representatives for running back Ezekiel Elliott have told the Dallas Cowboys that he will not play during the 2019 season without a new contract, a source close to the situation told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

The source added that at this time, it is not likely that Elliott's holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done before Week 1.

Elliott informed the Cowboys in January that he would not play without a new contract, the source said.

On Monday, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson said on FS1's "Undisputed" that he spoke with Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux. According to Dickerson, Arceneaux said it was possible Elliott would miss part of the regular season, but that they didn't want that to happen.

Jones said last week that he thought the front office would reach a deal on a contract extension with Elliott, but that it would need to allow the Cowboys to keep all their talent "under the same roof." The Cowboys also are negotiating extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The owner also said he does not believe there is a time when a deal has to be in place, such as the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys insist they have made solid offers to all three players that would put them at least in the top-five contracts at their positions and have been frustrated at the lack of engagement in negotiations, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer.

Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, executive vice president Stephen Jones said he does not believe there is enough momentum to finalize deals with Prescott, Cooper or Elliott while the Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, for training camp. The Cowboys break camp in Oxnard on Aug. 15 before heading to Hawaii for their preseason game on Aug. 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We've been generous on our offer," Jones said of Elliott's contract.

He mentioned the Le'Veon Bell deal, which averages $13.5 million with the New York Jets, in relation to the Elliott discussions. Todd Gurley's deal with the Rams averages $14.375 million and is at the top of the running back market.

Bell weighed in on Elliott's contract talks on Tuesday:

they gotta pay up, period 🙌🏾 https://t.co/M08n7VQCsc — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 6, 2019

Since the start of Cowboys training camp, Elliott has been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to work out, sources previously told ESPN.

Elliott continues to be subject to a fine of $40,000 per day, and the Cowboys also can come after a prorated portion of his signing bonus. If he does not report before Saturday's preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers, he could be fined a regular-season game check of roughly $226,000.

He is under contract through 2020 and is set to make $3.853 million this season and $9.09 million next season.