Bills' Gaines out 'a few weeks' with groin injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will not make it out of training camp with a clean bill of health.

Recent signee E.J. Gaines will miss "a few weeks" with a groin injury, according to coach Sean McDermott.

Gaines, who suffered the injury during Sunday's practice and left the field, signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Bills this offseason -- his second stint with the team. He first came to Buffalo in 2017 as part of the Sammy Watkins trade.

Gaines was competing with Levi Wallace and Kevin Johnson for the Bills' starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White, earning mostly second-team reps during training camp.

The Bills also announced they placed offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle on injured reserve after he tore his right quad muscle during Sunday's practice. In a corresponding move, the team signed tackle Jarron Jones.