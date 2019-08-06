Brady, Gisele list Massachusetts home for $39.5M

Ryan Clark almost called in sick when he realized Giants QB Eli Manning makes more money than Tom Brady. (1:11)

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have placed their Brookline, Massachusetts, home on the market for $39.5 million.

The couple's next-closest property, at Silo Ridge Field Club in Armenia, New York, is nearly 3 hours from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They also own a place in New York City -- and reportedly have been looking in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Alpine, New Jersey.

Brady and the New England Patriots have agreed to a new deal that will pay him an additional $8 million this season, increasing his 2019 salary to $23 million, but includes void years for 2020 and 2021, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

This means Brady and the Patriots will have to revisit negotiations before the end of the 2019 league year to extend the contract, and it is expected they will do so. The Patriots have agreed not to use the franchise tag on Brady, according to a source.

"It's a unique situation I'm in -- 20th year with the same team, I'll be 42 years old. So pretty much uncharted territory for everybody," Brady said Monday.