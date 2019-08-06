Best of Tuesday at NFL training camps: Joint practices, preseason starters

Just when we think NFL teams enjoy working against other teams, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes on record to say he's not a fan of joint practices following Tuesday's camp workouts against the Houston Texans. Plus, coaches around the league are noting whether some of their star players will see action in Week 1 of preseason games.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur differ on joint practice merits

LaFleur, the first-year head coach, exalted the benefits of practicing with another team, something the Green Bay Packers had not done since 2005. Rodgers, however, was not on board.

"I wouldn't mind if they didn't do it for another 14 years," Rodgers said Tuesday after the second of two practices leading into Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans -- a game Rodgers isn't expected to play in.

Ezekiel Elliott won't play for Dallas without a deal

Representatives for the running back have told the Dallas Cowboys that he will not play during the 2019 season without a new contract, a source close to the situation told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Tuesday.

The source added that at this time, it is not likely that Elliott's holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done with the running back before Week 1.

Best videos

ESPN Staff Writer Falcons WR Julio Jones talks about rookie CB Jordan Miller pulling him aside and saying he wanted to challenge him. Miller has a great training camp.

Best photos

ESPN Staff Writer "It's a great bobblehead, isn't it?" - Jon Gruden

ESPN Wesley Woodyard gives his son Greyson a chance to be his ‘mini-me' after Titans practice today.

ESPN Staff Writer U.S. Women's Soccer coach Jill Ellis watched practice today and gave a postpractice speech to the team that ended with some cheers. More championship pedigree out here. Ellis explained, while holding a jersey gift, that she's a Dolphins fan and enjoys watching the NFL. She talked to Dolphins players about the rewards of preparation saying it led her team to a World Cup.

ESPN Staff Writer Patriots rookie DE Chase Winovich (Michigan) has good family support on hand for today's joint practice in Allen Park, Michigan.

ESPN Staff Writer Bill O'Brien has a chance to participate in the Packers' tradition with a fan, Raymond, in a wheelchair attached to a bike. O'Brien told Raymond that he reminded him of his son Jack, who will be 17 later this month. Jack has lissencephaly, a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with cognitive development and seizures. "He had a great bike with a wheelchair set up on the front of it," O'Brien said. "I was worried I was going to crash the bike, but his mom said I'd be fine. It was just as cool for me as it was for him." Photo: Twitter.com/HoustonTexans

ESPN Staff Writer Niners RB Jerick McKinnon (knee) will be eased back in slowly after coming off PUP today but he is participating in individual drills. It's his first practice work since Sept. 1 of last year when he tore the ACL in his right knee. He enters a crowded backfield where he will compete with Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert for snaps and touches.

Quotes of the day

"He told me he expects 16-0 and a Super Bowl. I said, that's some pretty lofty expectations." Coach Matt Nagy on what the Illinois governor said during his visit to Bears camp on Tuesday

"It's a fine line with him. He hasn't played in a year. At the same time, when is the right time? Is it this game? The next game?" Coach Adam Gase on whether to play Le'Veon Bell in the Jets' first preseason game

"What do you want us to do, shut down the whole operation for him?" Coach Vic Fangio on whether Broncos should shuffle QB order to give rookie Drew Lock more snaps

Best of the rest from across the league

ESPN Staff Writer The Giants want to see Daniel Jones play a lot in the preseason. He "will play" on Thursday vs. the Jets. Pat Shurmur wouldn't say how much though. He also added that some healthy veterans might not play at all.

ESPN Staff Writer Jets G Kelechi Osemele, who spent the last three seasons on the Raiders, was asked if he will watch his old team on "Hard Knocks." He said, "No, I don't have a TV." He was serious. Osemele said he hasn't owned a TV for a couple of years. Quite simply, he said he doesn't have the time. If he really wants to watch something, he will use a friend's Netflix password and watch on his iPad.

ESPN Staff Writer Matt LaFleur is not happy with how the offense fared today against the Texans, especially in the 2-minute period. "Anytime you don't pick up a first down is disappointing," LaFleur said. He was especially disappointed with the effort and urgency.

ESPN Staff Writer Anthony Lynn said he’s 99.9 percent sure Philip Rivers will not play on Thursday in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Cardinals. Translation? Rivers will be a spectator in Arizona. “He will be a guy that might be wearing a ball cap (on the sidelines),” Lynn said.