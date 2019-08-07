Best of Wednesday at NFL training camps: Antonio Brown's feet, Nick Bosa injury

Ryan Clark says Antonio Brown experiencing frostbite is better than him having any structural injuries. (0:54)

With 11 preseason games Thursday and the rest of the league playing games this weekend, things are mostly quiet around the NFL.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Source: AB has frostbite

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown's mysterious foot injury stems from frostbite suffered during cryotherapy.

Gordon officially files for reinstatement

Suspended New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has officially filed for reinstatement. Suspended since Dec. 20 due to violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Gordon's reinstatement is at the sole discretion of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Quinn has a fractured hand

Dallas Cowboys DE Robert Quinn broke his hand during drills Tuesday. The Cowboys, however, expect Quinn will be able to play in the season opener.

ESPN Staff Writer The extent of the lower right leg/foot injury to 49ers DE Nick Bosa is still unclear but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh expressed optimism that Bosa will be OK after practice. "I think he's alright," Saleh said. That would be good news for the Niners, who are banking on Bosa playing a big role as a rookie. Bosa has a lengthy injury history and missed most of the offseason program with a hamstring issue.

