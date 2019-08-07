Stills calls out Fins owner for Trump fundraiser

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills called out the motivations of team owner Stephen Ross on Twitter on Wednesday morning after he found out about a Donald Trump fundraiser luncheon scheduled at Ross' home in New York later this week.

"You can't have a nonprofit with this mission statement [and] then open your doors to Trump," Stills tweeted, referring to Ross' RISE Foundation.

The first part of the RISE mission statement says the foundation is "a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."

Stills has never been shy about expressing his feelings about important issues, such as police brutality and systematic oppression. He also has been active in RISE programs and earned the Dolphins' Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination because of his work in the community.

🤔 You can't have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

A source close to Ross told ESPN that the Dolphins owner and Trump have been friends for many years and, although they agree on some things, "disagree on others, specifically on the rhetoric around race."

"With regards to race, Stephen's record on fighting racism speaks for itself," the source said. "It is possible to support someone on the basis of some things and not agree with everything about them."

Ross has openly supported and donated to Trump's campaign for years.

Stills was one of several players kneeling during the national anthem in September 2017 when the president suggested owners "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" in reference to protesting players.

Stills, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson are the three active players who protested social injustice and systematic racism in 2018 by kneeling during the anthem. Stills has been one of a few players at the forefront of the NFL protest movement that Colin Kaepernick began in 2016.

Stills told ESPN earlier this offseason that he plans to continue his protest for the fourth straight season.

Though much of the conversation about the player protest has centered on respecting the military and flag, Stills has tried to advance his activism with work in underfunded communities, including a mental health summit that he hosted last month.

Ross, who was in attendance for the Dolphins' simulated scrimmage Saturday, will be inducted into the National Football Foundation Leadership Hall of Fame later this month.