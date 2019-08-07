Kaepernick tweets he's 'still ready' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick has made another statement that he is continuing to pursue an NFL job despite not having played in the league since 2016.

In a video posted to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, Kaepernick is shown working out in a gym, saying he has been doing so for the past three years and that he is "still ready."

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

The video starts with a counter saying he has been "denied work for 889 days." The total comes from the Twitter account @KapWatch, which has kept track of Kaepernick's ongoing free agency since he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL under the collective bargaining agreement, alleging collusion against signing him to a contract. Both his grievance and that of current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid were settled in February, with the Wall Street Journal reporting they would receive less than $10 million total.

Kaepernick drew national attention in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.