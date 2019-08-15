How to save the NFL

Editor's note: We recently began to receive notes sent by "The Fixer," from a P.O. Box in Pennsylvania. The Fixer's fiery but brilliant hot takes aim to overhaul sports. This time, he attempts to decleat professional football.

Dear You-Better-Start-Sending-Freelance-Checks-Soon Monthly,

Well, I just got back from my vacay in Australia. Nothing like watching a little preseason football out in the woods of Pennsylvania as you turn your kielbasa-and-chili-based compost pile in the middle of August! Whew, the stench... it's almost as bad as the decaying carcass that is the NFL. I'm thinkin' it's time to unveil my BRILLIANT six-part plan to save football!

1. Make refs full time

The NFL is pretty much printing its own money at this point, so remind me again why entire seasons get ruined EVERY FREAKIN' YEAR by part-time refs? We had millions of people outraged about the Saints-Rams game, but nobody ever wonders if maybe refs working all week as CPAs before showing up to officiate MIGHT be a factor? I actually looked at the NFL rulebook the other day and it's more confusing than all the paperwork the Feds served me that one time a few years ago (OK, long story short: Me and my aunt Wanda may or may not have offered our allegedly self-distilled grain alcohol at the 2015 Bucks County Pa. Skeet Shoot, which the ATF somehow misconstrued as selling bootleg liquor. Total misunderstanding!) But I digress... hire these guys full time!

2. Prepare to be microchipped

How come my Nextel flip phone can give me precise walking directions for the 12,964 feet between my cabin and the fireworks booth off the interstate... but we're relying on some Foot Locker-looking schlub to run in from the sideline to determine where the ball goes? So we're microchipping both ends of the ball, sheeple, and GPSing every first down. And while we're at it, we're putting invisible sensors across every goal line that'll beep whenever the sensors cross it-just like the ones that keep us from "accidentally" walking out of Boscov's with a coupla Alice Cooper CDs.

3. Play the Super Bowl on President's Day weekend

Why are we forcing 100 million people to be at SB parties till 11 p.m. ET on a Sunday? For the love of Louis Lipps, play it on a three-day holiday weekend!!!

4. Add two regular-season games

We'll start by eliminating two preseason games. You're welcome, America! Then we push the regular season up a week and extend it by a week into January. Add a second bye in the middle of the year for every team, with any team playing a Thursday night game AUTOMATICALLY receiving a bye heading into that TNF game. Boom!

5. More games = better player health

I hear you screaming, Wait, how could that be?!?! Stay with me for a minute: In my MUCH BETTER NFL WORLD, rosters are expanded, which everybody but those stingy owners wants. (Brief aside: Hey, rich 1%er NFL owner dude with the yacht named "Yeah Buoy," I'll explain in a bit how my plan is gonna make you a lot richer.) But here's the biggest reason players are gonna love this one: Everybody (even head coaches!) is only allowed to participate in 16 games. Bum hammy? Burn one of your must-sit weeks and get better. Can't pass concussion protocol till the middle of the week? Don't push it! It breaks my heart sometimes to think about how under my rules Bubby Brister might still be playing!

6. Wednesday Hours of Anticipation (W.H.O.A.)

Here's where everybody's gonna really make bank. Every Wednesday, millions of people will gather 'round to watch a new three-hour prime-time TV show where that week's NFL rosters are announced. Think about the freakin' drama!!! Will the Packers finally rest Aaron Rodgers and his sore shoulder? It's a Week 15 playoff preview scrap between the Chiefs and Patriots ... but Bill Belichick and Andy Reid haven't sat out yet -- who'll blink? Tune in to find out! The show would be like the NCAA bracket reveal: Every visiting team announces the first half of its roster in the first 30 minutes, then the first half of the home team rosters are unveiled. Now the drama begins. The visiting team reveals the rest of its roster, and a 30:00 clock appears for the home teams to lock in their lineup. I'm thinking the price tag for those 18 shows is around $1.8 BILLION per year (if every MNF game costs $100M, then my W.H.O.A. show that has every fan, fantasy player and gambler in the world watching ought to be worth about the same, umk?), and that money is evenly distributed among current players, owners and retired players. Owners and players all pull in an additional $600M per season, and Roger Goodell can brag about flowing $600M to the Tunch Ilkins of the world who built the league. Say it with me: WHOAAAAA!

So there ya go. Another day, another sport rehabbed by yours truly without breaking a sweat. Anyway, got a 4:10 p.m. appointment down at the copper wire recycling place, so I gotta cut. I've really loved contributing to your magazine this past year and DID I MENTION THAT I AM STILL WAITING FOR YOU CLOWNS TO PAY ME FOR MY INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTIONS?

The Fixer

* Editor's note note: We didn't actually receive this letter. But boy, we wish we had!