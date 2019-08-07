49ers rookie Bosa exits practice, getting MRI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is having an MRI for a possible right ankle injury after leaving Wednesday's practice early.

With about 45 minutes left in the practice, Bosa appeared to get tangled up with multiple teammates on a running play off the right side and stayed down on the field after the play ended. Members of the Niners medical staff quickly rushed to his side and examined the lower part of his right leg and ankle.

After a few minutes, Bosa was able to stand and walk off the field with two athletic trainers. He slowly headed into Levi's Stadium, without assistance, for further examination.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh expressed optimism about Bosa's status, though he did not have a definitive update.

"I think he's all right," Saleh said. "We still haven't heard from the performance staff, but I don't think there's anything to worry about."

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Ohio State, Bosa has had a lengthy injury history. He missed most of last season with the Buckeyes because of a core muscle injury suffered in the team's third game. After being drafted in April, Bosa missed most of the 49ers' offseason program with a hamstring issue. He also suffered a torn ACL as a senior in high school.

In this, his first NFL training camp, Bosa had made it through nine practices without issue and was making quite an impression on teammates and coaches. He has worked with the starting defense and the second unit and was with the starters Wednesday before he was injured.

"He's been progressing very well; very pleased with him," Saleh said. "He's got a knack for pass rush, [and] he's been very good in the run game. At this point, he's progressing very well. Overall, we're very excited about him."

In other injury news, receiver Marquise Goodwin and cornerback Jason Verrett also left Wednesday's practice before it was over. Goodwin limped off the field after falling down on a route and seemed to be favoring his right foot/leg area as well. Like Bosa, Verrett was also getting an MRI on his ankle Wednesday afternoon.