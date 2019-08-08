Lynch: Bosa injury 'significant,' to miss preseason

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has a "significant" ankle sprain and will miss the rest of the preseason, general manager John Lynch said Thursday morning.

Lynch told KNBR Radio that Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, doesn't have a high ankle sprain.

With about 45 minutes left in the practice, Bosa appeared to get tangled up with multiple teammates on a running play off the right side and stayed down on the field after the play ended. Members of the Niners medical staff quickly rushed to his side and examined the lower part of his right leg and ankle.

After a few minutes, Bosa was able to stand and walk off the field with two athletic trainers. He slowly headed into Levi's Stadium, without assistance, for further examination.

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Ohio State, Bosa has had a lengthy injury history. He missed most of last season with the Buckeyes because of a core muscle injury suffered in the team's third game. After being drafted in April, Bosa missed most of the 49ers' offseason program with a hamstring issue. He also suffered a torn ACL as a senior in high school.

In this, his first NFL training camp, Bosa had made it through nine practices without issue and was making quite an impression on teammates and coaches. He has worked with the starting defense and the second unit and was with the starters Wednesday before he was injured.

