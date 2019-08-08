Source: Chiefs sign free-agent CB Claiborne

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to contract terms with veteran cornerback Morris Claiborne in an effort to solidify one of the remaining thin spots on their roster. The Chiefs have yet to announce the move but it was confirmed by a source to ESPN.

The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Claiborne won't be able to play with the Chiefs in the regular season until their fifth game, which is on Oct. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Claiborne is suspended by the NFL for the first four games for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

The Chiefs had been depleted at cornerback. One of last year's starters, Kendall Fuller, is now a nickel back. The other, Steven Nelson, left as a free agent for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs did sign veteran free agent Bashaud Breeland. He's been one starter. The other is Charvarius Ward, who spent most of last season as a backup. The fourth cornerback has been D'Montre Wade, who last season was on the practice squad.

Clairborne is a seven-year starter with the Cowboys and Jets. He has seven career interceptions, including two last season with New York.