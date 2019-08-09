Eagles QB Sudfeld breaks wrist, will have surgery

Nate Sudfeld finds Marken Michel in stride for a 75-yard touchdown pass vs. the Titans. (0:25)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld sustained a fracture in his non-throwing wrist in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans and will have surgery Friday morning, head coach Doug Pederson said.

It is not a season-ending injury, and Pederson said the plan for now is to stick with the quarterbacks on his roster.

The injury occurred late in the first half as Sudfeld braced himself while falling to the ground as he was hit by defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and linebacker LaTroy Lewis. Mack was whistled for roughing the passer on the play.

Sudfeld immediately grabbed his left wrist after the play. After being evaluated in the medical tent, he was driven into the locker room on a cart wearing an air cast.

Sudfeld ascended to the No. 2 role behind Carson Wentz after Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The backup QB position has been extremely important the past two years, with Wentz suffering back-to-back, season-ending injuries.

Cody Kessler, who replaced Sudfeld in the lineup, and rookie Clayton Thorson are the other quarterbacks currently on the Eagles' roster.

Sudfeld, the former sixth-round pick out of Indiana, connected with Marken Michel for a 75-yard touchdown prior to getting hurt and finished 10-of-18 for 177 yards.