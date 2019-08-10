Cardinals cut Philon after arrest, assault charge

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals released defensive tackle Darius Philon on Saturday following his arrest on Friday morning.

Philon was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was the result of a police investigation into an allegation that he threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club in May, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the police report.

Before Philon's release Saturday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the team would let both the legal process and the NFL's process move forward in the case.

"Obviously, we're aware of the situation and the serious allegations," Kingsbury said. "It's been reported to the league."

Kingsbury wouldn't comment further, declining to answer a question about whether Philon had been suspended by the team. He was not at practice Saturday.

The Cardinals signed Philon, 25, to a two-year contract on March 21 worth $10 million. The sixth-round pick has played in 54 games with 19 starts and totaled 121 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 3 passes defensed.

Philon's base salary this season was set to be $1 million and fully guaranteed; he also received a $4 million signing bonus.