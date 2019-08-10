Cards' Philon arrested for assault outside of club

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saturday that the team will let the legal and the NFL's process move forward in the case of defensive tackle Darius Philon's arrest on Friday morning.

"Obviously, we're aware of the situation and the serious allegations," Kingsbury said. "It's been reported to the league."

Kingsbury wouldn't comment further, declining to answer a question about whether Philon has been suspended by the team. He was not at practice Saturday.

Philon was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff Office's website. The arrest was the result of an allegation that he threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club in May, according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the police report.

The Cardinals signed Philon, 25, to a two-year contract on March 21 worth $10 million. The sixth-round pick has played in 54 games with 19 starts and totaled 121 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 3 passes defensed.

Philon's base salary this season is $1 million and fully guaranteed but he received a $4 million signing bonus.