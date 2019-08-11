Steelers WRs coach Drake dies suddenly at 62

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died suddenly at age 62 on Sunday, the team announced.

The team did not disclose a cause of death. The Steelers canceled their training camp practice on Sunday.

"We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake's passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time."

Darryl Drake was entering his second season as the wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Drake was entering his second season as the Steelers' wide receivers coach after being hired by the Steelers in January 2018. He was an assistant coach for 16 years in the NFL, also serving as wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

"Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.

"Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time."