Ravens trade kicker Vedvik to Vikings for pick

The Ravens traded kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Vikings for an undisclosed draft pick, Baltimore announced Sunday.

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Baltimore will receive a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota.

The trade is contingent on Vedvik passing a physical for the Vikings, the Ravens said.

At least four teams had called the Ravens to inquire about trading for Vedvik, a source told Schefter.

The Vikings could wind up using Vedvik as their kicker and punter. Veteran Dan Bailey is currently the Vikings' kicker.

Vedvik connected on four field goals, including a 55-yarder, in Thursday's preseason opener.

The Ravens don't have to do anything in the short term, but will deal the kicker at some point this summer.

Vedvik showed equal promise last preseason, but was the victim of an assault in East Baltimore before the Ravens could deal him to another team. He was hospitalized last September after being found alone with multiple facial injuries. Vedvik, who had originally gone out with teammates that night, told the team that he didn't remember how he ended up at the location where he was found.

Baltimore placed Vedvik on the non-football injury list, which began his yearlong comeback. He started slowly, kicking once a week before ramping up his workouts.

Vedvik is likely to be dealt because the Ravens already have Justin Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history having converted on 90.1% of his field goals in his career.

Baltimore gave Tucker a four-year extension this offseason, which a source said is worth $20.45 million and includes a $12.5 million guarantee.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.