Cards exec Minegar arrested on DUI citation

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar was arrested late Saturday on a DUI citation.

Minegar, 60, was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. Saturday for "speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane." He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, cited and released.

The Cardinals expressed their displeasure with Minegar in a statement issued Sunday.

"Ron Minegar's actions last night are inexcusable," the team said. "He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself.

"According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences."

As of Sunday afternoon, Minegar's name was still listed on the Cardinals' website.

Minegar becomes the second high-ranking Cardinals front-office executive to be arrested on suspicion of DUI in as many years. General manager Steve Keim was arrested last summer. He was suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000 after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.