Jags LT Robinson off PUP list; Marrone 'happy'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Just two days after saying he wasn't sure if Cam Robinson would be able to play in the season opener, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said the team's starting left tackle is being activated from the physically unable to perform list and will participate in portions of Monday's practice.

Marrone said he was told Monday morning by the team's medical staff that Robinson, who missed 14 games last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, could come off PUP and would be able to participate in the walk-through and individual drills. Marrone said he doesn't know what changed medically between Saturday and Monday to warrant the upgrade.

"This morning I was told something different," he said. "... Now I'm happy."

Robinson was injured during the Jaguars' Week 2 victory over New England last season. He began training camp on PUP, along with receiver Marqise Lee (knee). Linebacker Jake Ryan (knee) is on the non-football injury list. There is no change in status for Lee or Ryan.

Robinson started 15 games as a rookie after the Jaguars drafted him in the second round out of Alabama in 2017.