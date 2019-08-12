AB eager to rejoin Raiders after losing grievance

Stephen A. Smith has strong words for Antonio Brown, who has threatened to retire if he can't use his old helmet. (1:18)

NAPA, Calif. -- While Antonio Brown lost his grievance against the NFL over wearing his old helmet, the Oakland Raiders receiver should return to the team's training camp soon. Brown has also been dealing with frostbitten feet suffered in a cryotherapy mishap in France last month. He has not been with the Raiders since being limited in a practice and leaving early on July 30.

Brown took to social media on Monday to address the decision.

It is considered "very unlikely" that Brown will appeal the decision, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown prefers to wear his older helmet, believed to be a 10-year-old Schutt Air Advantage model, which is no longer no longer made by the company and, thus, no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment. He has tried the models out and believes the new certified helmet protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch the football.

On Friday, Brown had a two-hour conference call with an independent arbitrator to argue why he should be allowed to wear his older helmet, which he is thought to have been using his entire career. The arbitrator for the grievance call was joined by league officials, player representatives and NFLPA representatives in Philadelphia, a source told ESPN.

Brown argued that his helmet made him feel safe and, save for an illegal hit from Vontaze Burfict in the 2016 playoffs, kept him healthy, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The arbitrator was sympathetic but issued what was described by a source as a "very kind denial."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he supports the player, who opened camp on the Non-Football Injury List and has participated in one pre-practice walkthrough, on July 28, before being limited on July 30. The Raiders have held 11 practices and one exhibition game.

Brown was a mainstay during the Raiders' offseason program.

"He has a strong feeling about what he's worn on his head, and we're supporting him," Gruden said following Saturday's exhibition against the Los Angeles Rams. "We understand the league's position as well, so we're in a tough spot, and we hope Antonio is here soon because he's exciting to be around. I'm excited. I've got some plays for him. I hope we can start calling them."

Brown, acquired by Oakland in a trade for a third- and a fifth-round pick in March from the Pittsburgh Steelers and promptly given a three-year, $50.125 million contract, has reportedly threatened to retire if not allowed to wear his helmet.

"I have a lot of confidence that he's one of the premier competitors that I've ever been around," Gruden said at the time. "And I've got a feeling he would play with no helmet -- that's how much he loves to play. But I'm not going to put words in anybody's mouth. We're going to support him, and whatever his decision is, we'll stand by it. But we're confident that he's going to be a huge factor for the Raiders for years to come.

"It was a total accident and injury that he's looking to get right from, and hopefully, with all the people that have seen it, that he's gotten it cured, and he's ready to roll."

Other NFL players not happy to change helmets include Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, as well as a "handful" of Raiders players, though none had threatened to retire like Brown.