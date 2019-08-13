Titans OC sorry for yelling, unaware WR injured

Titans WR A.J. Brown says he's like Allstate: "You're in good hands." I took him for his word by standing behind him on the Jugs machine. He even stuck the one-hand catch at the end. Video by Turron Davenport (0:41)

Arthur Smith hasn't been the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator for long, but he already has had to issue an apology.

Smith said he has apologized to wide receiver A.J. Brown on several occasions for chastising the rookie after he fell due to an injury suffered during a drill on the first day of training camp.

Smith said Monday he "felt like a jerk" for yelling at Brown "Stop f---ing falling down and finish!" Brown had in fact fallen after aggravating a hamstring injury that would keep him from practicing until Sunday.

"If I had known he was hurt, I would not have gone over to do that," Smith said. "As soon as I realized it, I felt awful, so I walked over and said something and then I walked to the training room and apologized to him and I told him that. My wife gave me an earful about it, too. There was a video going around."

Brown said there are no hard feelings between him and his offensive coordinator.

"He apologized a couple of times. He felt bad for that one," said Brown, whom the Titans selected in the second round this year. "He's a great guy and he was just apologizing, saying he said he didn't know what happened."

Smith is entering his ninth season with Titans. He was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator this offseason after Matt LaFleur left the Titans to take over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Information from ESPN's Turron Davenport was used in this report.