Sources: Redskins not listening to Williams offers

The Washington Redskins have told multiple teams that have called this summer that they are not trading seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams has been a holdout throughout training camp and stayed away from the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

At the root of Williams' absence is that he is upset with how a growth on his head was treated over the years, sources told ESPN's John Keim. It was finally surgically removed this offseason. Sources within the Redskins say several appointments for him over the years weren't kept. It's unclear whether a new contract, or more guaranteed money in 2020 -- the last year of his current deal -- would appease Williams.

If the Redskins don't trade Williams, they could let the situation drag into the season, forcing him to either return or miss game checks. Williams has a base salary of $10.5 million making one check worth $617,647.

Williams' absence is being felt in camp.

"Since Day 1 of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously," running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "You go from not having to worry about the blind-side at all, to having to chip on that side, add a TE there which changes what you do. I think it it's making Dwayne Haskins have to think more, not process things as calmly. Matter of fact, I think it's impacting all of our QBs. Guys are coming off the edge in practice right there on the QB & the RB. It's been a struggle."

Peterson added, "He's the best & most athletic LT in the game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he comes back, and I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't."