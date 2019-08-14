Colts GM says Luck now has high-ankle problem

Dan Orlovsky, Josina Anderson and Bobby Carpenter aren't sure what to make of Jim Irsay's comments about Andrew Luck's bone issue in his left leg. (1:38)

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said quarterback Andrew Luck's calf strain has become a high-ankle issue.

Ballard isn't ready to say what Luck's status will be for the Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We're 3½ weeks away from regular season, so I'm not ready to say," Ballard told reporters on a conference call Tuesday night regarding whether Luck's status for the opener was in jeopardy.

Ballard said Luck "most likely" would not play in the preseason.

Team owner Jim Irsay told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that Luck's ongoing absence from Colts training camp was related to a bone issue in his lower left leg.

The quarterback has been ruled out of practices through Thursday, including a pair of joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns that begin Thursday, according to coach Frank Reich.

Luck has been a participant in walk-throughs and has worked with throwing coach Tom House.