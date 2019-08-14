        <
          Sources: Beckham Jr. dealing with hip injury

          6:54 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
          This story has been corrected. Read below.

          Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the team portion of a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday with what coach Freddie Kitchens termed a minor injury.

          Sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Beckham is dealing with a hip injury, but he could participate in team drills against the Colts on Thursday. Beckham took part in individual drills on Wednesday.

          The Browns are in Westfield, Indiana, for two joint practices with the Colts before their preseason game on Saturday.

          Beckham did not play in Cleveland's first preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

          An August 14 story had sources incorrectly describing Beckham Jr.'s injury as a hip pointer. Later, sources said it is simply a hip injury and not a pointer.

