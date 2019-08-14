Sources: Beckham Jr. dealing with hip pointer

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the team portion of a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday with what coach Freddie Kitchens termed a minor injury.

Sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano that Beckham is dealing with a hip pointer, but he could participate in team drills against the Colts on Thursday. Beckham took part in individual drills on Wednesday.

The Browns are in Westfield, Indiana, for two joint practices with the Colts before their preseason game on Saturday.

Beckham did not play in Cleveland's first preseason game against the Washington Redskins.