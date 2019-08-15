Panthers' Cox cited for speeding, marijuana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers backup defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. on Wednesday was cited for possession of marijuana and going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on his way back from training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The incident occurred on Interstate 85 near Bessemer City, North Carolina.

"The club is aware that Bryan Cox Jr. was cited by law enforcement today," a team spokesperson said in a prepared statement. "We are in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the NFL and Bryan. We will have no further comment at this time."

Cox, the son of three-time Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl selection Bryan Box, was pulled over by North Carolina High Patrol at 1:02 p.m., less than two hours after the team broke camp with the second of a two-day joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

The 25-year-old was undrafted out of Florida in 2017. He appeared in 18 games the past two seasons, totaling 16 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Cox, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, has been battling for a roster spot on the defensive line. If released, his contract is not guaranteed.

According to Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol's public information office, the state trooper smelled marijuana when Cox was pulled over and he subsequently turned over over the illegal substance. Cox also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, a jar containing the controlled substance.

Under the NFL's drug policy, marijuana is handled differently than other substances. An additional offense is allowed before suspensions are leveled.