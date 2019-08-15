Judge drops complaint against Giants' Moore

A judge ordered on Wednesday that the domestic violence complaint against suspended New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore be dismissed and the temporary restraining order vacated.

Records show that the court determined the allegations made against Moore were not substantiated. Lawyers James A. Abate and Alex Spiro represented Moore in the matter, and Spiro told ESPN in a statement that he felt Moore had been "vindicated."

Moore has been on the suspended list since the mid-July incident. He hasn't been with the Giants during training camp this summer. The team said at the time of his arrest that he was suspended "pending further investigation."

Moore was arrested in July on assault charges. The criminal complaint and affidavit said he was charged with third-degree aggravated assault after allegedly punching a woman, knocking her unconscious and stepping on her neck at his home in Linden, New Jersey. Police were not called to Moore's home, according to a report by NJ Advance Media.

According to the report, the woman went to Moore's home on July 11 after he didn't respond to text messages. When she arrived, she was confronted by another woman and the two began fighting. Moore was accused of watching the confrontation and then stepping on her neck after she fell to the ground. He then allegedly punched her when she returned to her feet.

The woman had visible injuries to her neck and face when she was examined at a hospital.

The 22-year-old woman, who has been dating Moore since January, according to the affidavit, filed her complaint two days after the incident.

Moore, 22, was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints last summer. He appeared in two games for the Giants last season.