Veteran backup Jones first QB to sign with XFL

Former NFL backup Landry Jones is the first quarterback to sign with the new XFL, the league announced Thursday.

Jones, 30, has not yet been assigned to an XFL team. He will be part of an eight-man quarterback draft to take place this fall.

The XFL, which is scheduled to debut next February, began sending draft pool invitations to players earlier this month. It plans to hold its primary draft in October, followed by a series of minicamps in December and a three-week training camp in January.

Commissioner Oliver Luck has said the "vast majority" of players in the draft pool will have had some level of professional experience, either in the NFL, CFL or AAF.

Jones started five games in five seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2017 and spent time last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He worked out with the Raiders during organized team activities in May, but was cut afterward.

Jones has a chance to be reunited with his college coach at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops, who is the coach/general manager of the XFL's Dallas franchise.

Jones played in 19 games with five starts during his NFL career, completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.