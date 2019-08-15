Most Rams starters skipping game in Hawaii

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams depart Thursday for Hawaii, where they will play the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game, but quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley will be among approximately 20 starters who will be left behind.

"Our consideration is always what we feel is in the best interest of the players," coach Sean McVay said Thursday. "For the most part, the guys that will not be participating in that game, to have them [not] make that travel, things of that nature, we feel is in the best interest of those guys."

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Marcus Peters are the only starters who are expected to make the trip, though they will not play in the game on Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

For a second consecutive year, McVay is not expected to play starters or key reserves in preseason games.

The Rams announced last November that they would play a 2019 preseason home game in Hawaii. In March, it was determined their opponent would be the Cowboys, who they will face again in Week 15 this season.

The Rams have already logged an eventful preseason, including two joint practices against the Los Angeles Chargers in Orange County, and two joint practices against the Oakland Raiders in Napa, California, before they faced off in a preseason opener.