        <
        >

          Cardinals CB Alford out with injured lower leg

          12:54 AM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford suffered a lower leg injury during Tuesday's outdoor practice and will miss an "extended amount of time," coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Arizona's 33-26 preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

          A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Alford will miss "about two months," leaving the Cardinals extremely short-handed at cornerback to start the season. Alford was expected to start opposite eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, but Peterson was suspended the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

          However, a two-month timetable for Alford could see him back right around the time Peterson is eligible to return for the Cardinals' Week 7 game against the New York Giants. In the meantime, it's likely that rookie Byron Murphy and Tramaine Brock will be the Cardinals' starting corners come Week 1 against the visiting Detroit Lions.

          Alford, 30, signed a three-year contract with Arizona in February worth $22.5 million.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices