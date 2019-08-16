Cardinals CB Alford out with injured lower leg

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford suffered a lower leg injury during Tuesday's outdoor practice and will miss an "extended amount of time," coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Arizona's 33-26 preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Alford will miss "about two months," leaving the Cardinals extremely short-handed at cornerback to start the season. Alford was expected to start opposite eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, but Peterson was suspended the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

However, a two-month timetable for Alford could see him back right around the time Peterson is eligible to return for the Cardinals' Week 7 game against the New York Giants. In the meantime, it's likely that rookie Byron Murphy and Tramaine Brock will be the Cardinals' starting corners come Week 1 against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Alford, 30, signed a three-year contract with Arizona in February worth $22.5 million.