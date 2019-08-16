Rodgers to Ravens' Jackson: 'Slide a little bit'

Lamar Jackson breaks free for an 18-yard touchdown, but it is nullified because of Willie Snead IV's illegal blindside block. (0:34)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson provided the highlight moment Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens quarterback faked out one Green Bay Packers defender before leaping over another to reach the end zone.

The apparent 18-yard touchdown was nullified by an illegal block, but it led to a suggestion from Aaron Rodgers after the Ravens' 26-13 win over the Packers.

"I love watching you play, man," Rodgers told Jackson. "That was pretty spectacular."

Rodgers then added, "Have a great season. Slide a little bit."

Jackson smiled, pointed at Rodgers and responded, "I got you, baby."

Jackson's running has been a hot topic since he took over for the injured Joe Flacco last year. In leading Baltimore to the AFC North title, Jackson averaged 17 rushes per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback with 147.

In May, owner Steve Bisciotti told Ravens season-ticket holders that he expects Jackson not to do as much running, saying, "I think you'll be pleasantly surprised that Lamar is not going to be running 20 times a game."

But at the start of training camp, it was brought up with coach John Harbaugh that Cam Newton's career high in rushes for a season was 139. Asked about Jackson, Harbaugh said, "Take the over."

Then Jackson said in early August on "The Rich Eisen Show" that he doesn't expect to carry the ball as much as he did in his rookie season.

During training camp, Jackson has occasionally run the ball but has been focused on throwing. With no designed rushes thus far this preseason, Jackson didn't run in the opener but took off twice for 14 yards Thursday night after initially dropping back to pass.

On the nullified touchdown run, Jackson said the four-man rush gave him a running lane that he had to take.

"If I am out there in the open field, one-on-one, I have to make you miss," Jackson said. "That's just me. That's how I always played. If I get tackled by one person, I am mad. I feel like I lost that play, could have gained more yards, could have probably scored. I don't know. If I am not passing, if I do decide to run, I am trying to score a touchdown or get a first down. I am not trying to get 2 yards and get tackled. That's not how I play."

Harbaugh was asked if he had any concern when he saw Jackson pull the ball down and run.

"What are you going to do? He's going to play," Harbaugh said. "He's going to play football. We're not trying to run him. We're not running those plays. He's in the pocket, and he's staying in the pocket a lot. It's not like he's trying to run, but sometimes ... what are you going to do? You can't hold him back forever."