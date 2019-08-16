Chargers All-Pro S James (foot) out indefinitely

Jeff Darlington and Jack Del Rio see the Chargers' loss of Derwin James as huge and discuss the possibility of James missing the entire season. (1:14)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James suffered a foot injury on Thursday and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Friday.

James was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, per the team, and will continue to be evaluated. The Chargers have not determined a course of treatment.

James was seen with a walking boot on his right foot at his team's second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

James had not missed a training camp practice and played 11 snaps in the Chargers' opening preseason game last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Florida State product also played in all 16 games last season. He led the Chargers in tackles (105) while posting 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

Fellow Pro Bowler Adrian Phillips worked with the starters at strong safety with James unavailable.