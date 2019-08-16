Pats' Gordon reinstated; eligible for reg. season

Adam Schefter details Josh Gordon's reinstatement to NFL that makes him eligible to return for Week 1 of the Patriots' regular season. (1:27)

The NFL is reinstating New England Patriots' wide receiver Josh Gordon on a conditional basis, the league announced in a statement on Friday.

Gordon will be able to rejoin the Patriots officially on Sunday and is eligible to play in the regular season.

Gordon, who was suspended Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy, filed for reinstatement last week.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had sole discretion on Gordon's status.

"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally," Goodell said in a statement on Friday. "Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."

Due to not having "sufficient conditioning and practice," according to the NFL's statement, Gordon will not play in the team's next preseason game on Aug. 22.

The 28-year-old played in 11 games for the Patriots during the 2018 regular season, totaling 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Gordon signed his restricted free-agent tender in April, meaning he is under contract with the Patriots for 2019 and scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.025 million.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.