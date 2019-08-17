Sources: McCown unretiring to sign with Eagles

With Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld fracturing his non-throwing wrist, Mike Tannenbaum says that Patriots backup Brian Hoyer could be an option to replace him. (0:53)

Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer to spend more time with his family, is returning to play his 17th NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN.

A source said the Eagles are giving McCown a one-year deal that includes $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million.

McCown, 40, was planning to be an ESPN analyst this season but had wanted to play and told the network that if the right opportunity came along, he would strongly consider it. Now it has.

He plans to resume his broadcasting career with ESPN after the season, a source said.

The Eagles have lost two quarterbacks this preseason -- Cody Kessler to a concussion this week and Nate Sudfeld to a broken bone on his left wrist last week -- but Philadelphia was interested in McCown even before then.

Philadelphia will be McCown's 11th NFL team and first NFC East team. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, going 5-11 as a starter while throwing 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions overall.

The Eagles expect Sudfeld, who received a second-round tender during the offseason, to return this season.

The well-traveled McCown is one of seven players in NFL history to attempt a pass for seven different teams. He and Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins are the only active players on the list, and each has the opportunity this season to be the first QB to throw a pass for eight different teams.