Sources: Chargers' James to miss 3-4 months

Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James is expected to be sidelined three to four months after surgery on his right foot, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

James will undergo the surgery on the stress fracture of his right foot next week Dr. Robert Anderson, a source confirmed.

NFL Network first reported that James would undergo surgery.

That timetable means James could be back for a playoff push or the postseason.

James suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot at practice on Thursday. He was seen with a walking boot on his right foot at his team's second joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

The Florida State product played in all 16 games last season. He led the Chargers in tackles (105) while posting 3.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 15 pass breakups, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

James had not missed a training camp practice and played 11 snaps in the Chargers' opening preseason game last week against the Arizona Cardinals.