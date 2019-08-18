Zeke won't face charges for Vegas incident

Stephen A. Smith doesn't doubt Ezekiel Elliott's ability to perform on the field, but questions his trustworthiness off of it. (0:40)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges from Las Vegas police for an alleged assault that occurred in May, according to Frank Salzano, one of Elliott's attorneys and agents.

On May 19, Las Vegas police briefly detained Elliott after an incident that left a security guard at a music festival on the ground. Elliott was released and apologized to Kyle Johnson. At the time, Johnson declined to press chargers but later filed a criminal complaint.

Two of Elliott's lawyers, Scott Rosenblum and Jason Lampert released a statement they believed Johnson was attempting to extort Elliott.

The NFL investigated the incident as well and Elliott met with Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York. The league later said Elliott would not be penalized under the personal conduct policy. In 2017, Elliott was suspended for six games for an alleged incident involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, even though no charges were brought in that case by law enforcement.

Elliott has yet to report to training camp and is subject to fines totaling more than $900,000 as he seeks a contract extension. He spent most of his time in Mexico, but returned to Texas over the weekend. The Cowboys returned to Dallas on Sunday morning after their 14-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu.

Their first practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will be Tuesday and the front office hopes the negotiations with Elliott, as well as Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, will pick up their pace.