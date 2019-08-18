        <
          Former RB Cedric Benson remembered on social media

          Former Longhorns and NFL RB Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. AP Photo/Al Behrman
          4:04 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson died this weekend in a motorcycle crash at age 36.

          Benson played for the Longhorns from 2001-04, rushing for a total of 5,540 yards -- ranked ninth in NCAA history. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005, and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers over his eight-year NFL career.

          A number of current and former players and coaches reacted to Benson's death on social media, including former Longhorns QB Vince Young, former Longhorns coach Mack Brown and former Longhorns and NFL RB Ricky Williams:

