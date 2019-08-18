Former RB Cedric Benson remembered on social media

Former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson died this weekend in a motorcycle crash at age 36.

Benson played for the Longhorns from 2001-04, rushing for a total of 5,540 yards -- ranked ninth in NCAA history. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005, and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers over his eight-year NFL career.

A number of current and former players and coaches reacted to Benson's death on social media, including former Longhorns QB Vince Young, former Longhorns coach Mack Brown and former Longhorns and NFL RB Ricky Williams:

Make sure you live life because you never know when God will call you home!! Tell someone you love them...#resteasy coach Drake bro Cedric Benson cousin PJ Peter SIMON!😥🤘🏿💯 to close to home pic.twitter.com/VHd9IzkLCa — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) August 18, 2019

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We've coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

Woke up to the horrible news of Cedric Benson's passing. My heart aches for him and his family. Sending love, peace and blessings their way. Gone way too soon my brother. Rest well young King. You will truly be missed....🙏🏿 #GoneButNeverForgotten #BearDown pic.twitter.com/lxFhAduZ8c — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 18, 2019

To my man Cedric B. I remember hearing all of these football stories about you when the bears drafted you 4th overall. You and I always got along..even with pads on, if I hit you or you hit me a little harder than... https://t.co/bCTxktKQfQ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 18, 2019

My condolences 2 the Benson family. Never easy when someone a part of the brotherhood pases. Especially when young. I was only w/ Ced 4 one in Gb but the few convos I had with him , I could tell he was a different type of guy which I appreciated. Take nothin 4 granted. Gratitude — Ryan Grant (@RyanGrant25) August 18, 2019

Very sad day. Just got word that my boy CB passed away. Our prayers are with his family. You will be missed. #RIPCedricBenson — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) August 18, 2019