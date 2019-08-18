Source: Pats cut Inman at veteran WR's request

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman requested his release from the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the club has granted his request, according to a league source.

The Patriots officially announced the move on Sunday evening.

Inman's release comes on the same day that wide receiver Josh Gordon was allowed to join the Patriots, with the club placing Gordon on the active/non-football injury list, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Gordon is not yet cleared to practice, but he can be removed from the list at any time.

Inman's departure thins the Patriots' receiver depth chart, where he was viewed to be on the roster bubble. The return of Gordon, coupled with the surprising emergence of undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers, were significant obstacles in Inman's quest for a roster spot.

A six-year veteran who has played for the Chargers (2014-2017), Bears (2017) and Colts (2018), Inman appeared in both of the Patriots' preseason games this year, totaling three receptions for 40 yards. He played 45 offensive snaps over the two games.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Inman had signed a one-year contract with the club in May that included a $200,000 signing bonus, $100,000 of his base salary guaranteed, and a $100,000 reporting bonus.

Dontrelle Inman played in both of the Patriots' preseason games, catching three passes for 40 yards. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots' projected receiver depth chart is headlined by Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who has yet to practice because of a thumb injury. Gordon and first-round draft choice N'Keal Harry figure to be part of the top mix as well.

After that trio, veteran Phillip Dorsett and training camp surprise Meyers -- who broke the NC State record (previously held by Torry Holt) for most catches in a season with 92 -- are likely next.

Veteran Maurice Harris, 2018 sixth-round draft choice Braxton Berrios, former practice squad player Damoun Patterson and undrafted free agents Gunner Olszewski and Ryan Davis round out the depth chart.