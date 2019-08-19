Sanders to play for 1st time since Achilles tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will play in a game Monday for the first time since tearing his Achilles during a practice last December.

Sanders tweeted Monday that he's "back stronger and better."

Glory to God.. I made it thru my storm and test now tonight I take the field with my teammates again. I'm back stronger and better. Thank you @uchealth for doing such an amazing job on my surgeries. You guys are the best in the world in my opinion. #Letsgo pic.twitter.com/D7ZDqtGGs8 — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) August 19, 2019

Sanders will be introduced with Denver's starters pregame, run out of the tunnel, and be on the field for the first offensive snap when the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Sanders was a prominent figure in the team's passing game last season, especially after the Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans in October. Sanders led the team in catches last season with 71 (29 more than the next player) and in receiving yards (868), and he tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four, even though he did not play in the final four games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.