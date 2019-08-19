        <
        >

          Sanders to play for 1st time since Achilles tear

          1:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will play in a game Monday for the first time since tearing his Achilles during a practice last December.

          Sanders tweeted Monday that he's "back stronger and better."

          Sanders will be introduced with Denver's starters pregame, run out of the tunnel, and be on the field for the first offensive snap when the Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).

          Sanders was a prominent figure in the team's passing game last season, especially after the Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans in October. Sanders led the team in catches last season with 71 (29 more than the next player) and in receiving yards (868), and he tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four, even though he did not play in the final four games.

          ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices