Henry returns to Titans camp, out since Day 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running back Derrick Henry returned to practice for the Tennessee Titans Monday after missing almost all of training camp with a calf injury. Henry worked mostly on taking handoffs and getting re-acclimated to making change-of-direction movements required to run the football along with catching the ball out of the backfield.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he was happy to have Henry back in uniform, but he's taking the wait and see approach to the possibility of his starting running back playing in Sunday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's really good to get everybody back that we can when we can get them. We will see how he is and if we can progress a little bit more tomorrow. I am not going to hope and wish, but if he's better by Sunday and ready to play then we will play him. If not we will keep working toward getting him back," Vrabel said.

The Titans will be relying on Henry to carry over his strong finish last season into this year. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Henry left the first practice of camp after pulling up early during individual period. There was no sign of Henry until two weeks later he was seen with a compression sleeve on his left calf while signing autographs after practice.

Henry has progressed from catching passes off the jugs machine to doing light jogging and working in the sandpit. He started running routes and catching passes with general manager Jon Robinson throwing him the ball on a side field during joint practices with the New England Patriots last week.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also practiced Monday after being on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. Kicker Ryan Succop was also activated from the PUP list but didn't practice.