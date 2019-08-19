Gordon 'just waiting on the call' from Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is nearly five weeks into a holdout over his contract, told ESPN on Monday he is training rigorously in California and is staying ready to play football.

Gordon wants to play but continues to wait for a resolution.

"Just waiting on the call," said the Pro Bowl back, who also has spent time preparing in Florida.

Gordon declined to discuss his contract situation and his holdout.

Both sides have remained millions apart in negotiations, according to a source. The top of the running back market begins at around $13 million per year, and the Chargers have been well short of that number, despite discussions about bridging the gap with incentives.

Gordon has told the Chargers through his representation that if he does not receive a new deal, he will sit out.

The Chargers held their first training camp practice on July 25, and Gordon has subjected himself to fines during his absence. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said he is "pulling for" Gordon but has to progress with the team's current offense.

Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, told ESPN's Josina Anderson earlier this month that he requested the Chargers trade his client after the team remained at its initial offer of approximately $10 million per season. Gordon's fifth-year option is set to pay $5.605 million in 2019, and short of a new deal, Gordon has considered all options, including holding out until around midseason, in time to accrue an NFL season toward free agency, according to a source.

Gordon has made two Pro Bowls since the Chargers drafted him 15th overall in 2015, and his 28 rushing touchdowns over the past three years ties Dallas Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott, who also is holding out. In 12 games last year, Gordon recorded 885 rushing yards on 175 carries (an average of 5.1 yards per carry) along with 14 total touchdowns (10 rushing) and 50 receptions for 490 yards.