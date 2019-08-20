Mayfield: Giants' pick of Jones 'blows my mind'

Stephen A. Smith cannot fathom why Giants owner John Mara said in an "ideal world" Daniel Jones would not see the field in 2019. (1:59)

Include Baker Mayfield as another person surprised by the New York Giants' decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this year.

"Blows my mind," the Cleveland Browns quarterback told GQ in a wide-ranging interview released Tuesday. "Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

Jones finished with a 17-19 record at Duke before the Giants made him the No. 6 overall pick.

Mayfield wasn't the consensus No. 1 overall quarterback prospect before the 2018 draft despite going 39-9 at Oklahoma. But he was at the top of the Browns' draft chart as they selected him No. 1 overall and watched him lead the franchise to a 7-8-1 record after going 0-16 the previous season.

"Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don't," he told GQ.

Mayfield covered several other topics in the interview, including when he planted the Oklahoma flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium after the Sooners defeated Ohio State in 2017. Mayfield said when the "higher-ups" at OU asked him to apologize for it, that was "just jaw-dropping" to him.

"Actually we won. That's what we're about. I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda ... almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize," said Mayfield, who, when asked how heartfelt that apology actually was on a scale of 1 to 10, replied, "zero."

"Which might hurt some Ohio fans' feelings," he added. "But I think we're all good now."