Gruden: AB practiced in certified helmet, 'all-in'

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Antonio Brown, wearing a certified helmet, participated in practice with the Oakland Raiders at the team's facility on Tuesday, coach Jon Gruden said.

"He's all-in and ready to go," Gruden said. "That;'s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He's a great player."

Earlier during the media viewing window, Brown took part in a pre-practice walk-through before retreating to the weight room, changing into cleats from sneakers, and then returning for the end of the team stretch period. At that point, he never had a helmet in his possession.

Brown left the team twice in training camp in Napa, California -- the first time for two weeks to ostensibly seek treatment for his frostbitten feet; the second time on Sunday, skipping out on practice in anger over the league denying his helmet.

It prompted an "all-in, or all-out" ultimatum from general manager Mike Mayock on Sunday.

The team broke camp in Napa on Monday and began working at the team facility Tuesday.

The Raiders play the Green Bay Packers in their exhibition finale on Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Gruden earlier said he anticipated taking everyone on the road, but he was doubtful that starters would play.

Brown, meanwhile, addressed the microscope he's been under in a teaser for the next episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday night.

"The feet feeling a lot better," Brown said in the clip. "I got brand new skin. Got it all trimmed up. It's been a journey, man, but I feel a lot better. Working with the NFL, getting the right equipment, I've been working hard on the side. I've been going, taking care of the feet. So, I mean, I want to give it to my teammates, so, hopefully, soon get out there and get to work.

"You know, too much noise right now. More work, less noise. I feel like I was enemy of the f---ing state. F---. Getting the feet trimmed up. I'm on every channel. Because AB is actually a good player. A really good player. And he's a handsome-looking player, by the way. So that's all it is right there."