Carli Lloyd drills 55-yard FG at Eagles practice

The Philadelphia Eagles may have a backup kicker in the wings if Jake Elliott has any trouble this year.

World champion soccer star Carli Lloyd, a diehard Eagles fan, visited Philadelphia's camp on Tuesday and showed off her leg. She kicked 40-yard field goals flawlessly, with room to spare, and even hit a 55-yarder, the team said.

Lloyd, from nearby Delran in South Jersey, had three goals in the 2019 World Cup and has 113 in her career, seventh all-time in women's soccer history. She's a two-time FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup champion.

She posted video during practice Tuesday, saying, "I'm really impressed with all these guys. It's awesome to be here. Really looking forward to the season."

Lloyd, 37, gave her beloved Birds a shout-out at the ticker-tape parade for the World Cup winners in New York last month, letting loose a "Fly Eagles Fly."

She isn't the only Eagles fan on the women's national team. Teammate Julie Ertz is married to Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.